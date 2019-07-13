Police report Pueblo crime rates decreasing

Pueblo Police Department reports that crime in Pueblo as of 2019 is continuing to trend in a positive direction

Comparison between Pueblo crime in the first half of 2018 and the first half of 2019 shows a continuing trend in a positive direction.

Pueblo Police Department reported the significantly positive indicators are a 27% drop in burglaries, a 30% drop in auto thefts, and an 18% drop in the overall crime rate.

The same cannot be said for homicides as those numbers have gone up following last year, since in most instances, an officer would have to be in just the right place at only the right time to prevent these events.

While most of these numbers are certainly positive, I am not satisfied with our crime rate as it is higher than anyone would like it to be. I would like it to be zero however, that is not realistic either. I believe our community and our department is committed to continually reducing victimization and crime in general and increasing the quality of life for all. It is extremely encouraging that we continue to trend in the right direction. Troy Davenport

Pueblo Chief of Police

The Pueblo Police Department wants to give credit where credit is due, thanks to the community voting in favor of the “2B” Public Safety Sales Tax, additional officers, and equipment are some of the primary reasons for the positive trend.

“When you have additional man power it’s easier to be able to deal with calls and handle them in a timely manner. The additional man power we have with the 2B officers, that they gave us, the city the voters in the city it helps and it’s showing right now,” said Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

With the Pueblo Police Academy recruiting 20 officers, once they finish the Training Officer Program it is expected to see more productivity coming from Pueblo Police and in the community.