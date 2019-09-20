People strike for climate justice across the state, country and globe

COLORADO — On Friday people from across the state, country and even international are striking to demand action to be taken for the climate crisis.

This strike comes ahead of the United Nations Summit on Climate Change three days later, when world leaders will convene in New York with the goal of deepening climate ambition.

In over 150 countries, people are already pledging to organize events Friday and during the Week of Action that will follow it.

People outside of City Hall for #ClimateAction

The Climate Strike is an intergenerational, intersectional effort which will result in a range of events taking place across the country.

Led by the youth climate strikers, people will walk out of school and work to join mass marches and rallies, to music concerts, sit-ins and nonviolent direct action, connecting the climate movement to civic engagement.

Folks in Colorado Springs marched around City Hall before noon and people in Pueblo will protest near the Rawlings Public Library around 4 p.m. in solidarity with this global event.

People participating in the strike are using the hashtag #strikewithus and #ClimateAction.