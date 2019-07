Operation Enduring Warrior, (OEW), is a 100% volunteer-run, veteran-founded organization that aims to empower, and motivate our nation’s wounded military and law enforcement veterans.

OEW Members Jonathan Lopez and Kelly KcInally are here this morning to talk about this weekend’s Spartan Race.

They are ready to kick some butt and continue supporting those in need. To learn more, visit: EnduringWarrior.org