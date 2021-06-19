Olympian Carl Lewis Tours U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the greatest Olympians of all-time, track and field gold medalist Carl Lewis, stopped by to tour the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

Lewis carries a long list of accolades as a nine-time gold medalist. He became the third track and field athlete to win four gold medals in one Olympics at the 1984 Los Angeles games. He was the first Olympian to win consecutive gold medals in long jump when he won again in 1988.

Lewis said he’s most proud of the longevity of his career, making his first team at 18, winning his first gold medal at age 23 and last at age 35, but it’s the constant hunger to improve that Lewis hopes people take away from his career.

“Once you become number one that really isn’t the goal,” Lewis said. “The goal is personal excellence, so I kept trying to play keep away. Once I got to a time, how could I run faster? What could I learn from young people? What could I learn from the sport, coaches, people, the environment to get better? Because every time they got to where I was, I wanted to be one step ahead and found out ultimately what my ultimate time was.”