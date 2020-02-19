Oh snow! A snowy season with more to come

The snow season so far has been impressive! Totals are stacking up way above average for S Colorado. Around the Springs and Pueblo both cities are running about 10″ above average for the season as of Monday… that number will jump as official totals come in from Monday night and Tuesday morning’s storm. Our latest round is expected to push monthly totals above 10″ for both cities!

Snow totals as of February 18th, 2020

This isn’t the end of it either! Our next storm, of several on the way in over the next week, arrives Wednesday afternoon and will bring heavy snow to areas that missed out on the high numbers from our early week storm.

Highest totals fall south of the Pikes Peak Region with some of our SW mountains seeing upwards of 5″ of snow Wednesday into Thursday morning. Click here for a look at the latest forecast.





We see a brief break in the active pattern Friday with a series of disturbances passing through once again starting Saturday. This will continue to push snow totals higher as we move into the end of February. We’re still a ways off of our 1984/1985 snowfall season, the highest snowfall season in recent memory (1956/1957 surpasses it at 89.4″ as well as 1972/1973 at 76″) – in Colorado Springs snow totals that season reached 75.5″.