Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With the kids heading back to school soon, it is a good time to tidy up the home and do away with germs.

This morning, we chat with Zavis Dixon, Owner, Fresh & Clean Janitorial Services, about the work they do, and why it is important to keep a clean space during these times.

To learn more, visit: FreshNcleanJanitorial.com