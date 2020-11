Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Yum! Welcome the warmer weather with some tasty Italian Ice and frozen custard from Rita’s. This Mother’s Day, Rita’s is showing their appreciation by rewarding moms with a free BOGO. Bring your mom in on Sunday for some sweet treats.

This morning, Mia chats with Keri Tatum, Owner of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, about what they offer, and how they continue to stay safe during the pandemic.

To learn more, visit them on Facebook at: RitasOfEastColoradoSprings