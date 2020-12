Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Great news! A new Scheels Sporting Goods store is opening in Colorado Springs this coming March, and that also means new job opportunities.

This morning, we chat with Tim Kubetz, Assistant Store Leader, about the Scheels store experience, and how you can learn more about career opportunities. For more info, visit: Scheels.com