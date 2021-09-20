New home at Habitat for Humanity’s “Micah’s View” development

FILE- In this Aug. 27, 2018 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter works with other volunteers on site during the first day of the weeklong Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, their 35th work project with Habitat for Humanity, in Mishawaka, Ind. Carter turns 95 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a dedication celebration at Habitat for Humanity’s “Micah’s View” property for Chris and Krystle’s family on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Chris is a manager in the dining halls at Fort Carson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his hours at work have been reduced. His wife Krystle is a stay-at-home mother of two sons Enrique and Emilio, who are both learning remotely.

The house that Habitat for Humanity is constructing for the family is the “George Hammond Build” house, named in honor of 28-year volunteer George Hammond.

This 3-lot PPHFH property in Fountain is named “Micah’s View” in memory of Micah Tice, a U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School Cadet Candidate who supported PPHFH’s house construction in 2018. His service helped the Prep School garner the 2018 PPHFH Volunteer Team of the Year award.

The dedication will be Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Micah’s View in Fountain, Colo.

