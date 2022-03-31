COLORADO SPRINGS – Ultra-fast and reliable fiber optic internet is coming to Colorado Springs. The company, Metronet, announced it’s bringing new technology to the city’s grid, boosting internet connection for homes and businesses.

Through Metronet’s $130 million investment, Colorado Springs will mark the first community in Colorado that will have access to Metronet’s future-proof infrastructure. Construction in Colorado Springs is expected to begin in the coming weeks with the first customers connected later this year. Once complete, Colorado Springs will join the country’s internet elite as a Gigabit City.

“It’s a great day to be in Colorado Springs. Growth is a good thing. Not only for the business community, the climate, and competition, it’s a good thing for out citizens because this brings jobs and also reliable internet service,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce President.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome this new technology service provider and we appreciate their investment in Colorado Springs,” said Mayor John Suthers. “We know our city’s access to reliable, high-speed internet is a major factor in our business-friendliness and our resident’s ability to work, learn and thrive. We welcome Metronet to Colorado Springs and trust they will find this a great place to do business.”

Metronet says the network will immediately benefit homes and businesses but it’s also laying the foundation for the future of technology.

“Reliable internet access is critical, and with this expansion, residents and businesses in Colorado Springs will be able to easily work, learn and entertain themselves. Only 30 percent of households in the U.S. have access to the gigbit speeds that only fiver optic networks can provide,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO.

Colorado Springs residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood.

Metronet also plans to hire local people for jobs ranging from management positions, to sales and customer service, to service technician positions within the company. To learn more or apply click here.