Mia’s picks for local grocery options

Mia Atkins joined us from home today to share some local businesses offering groceries during this pandemic. First up is Garden of the Gods market and cafe. They have a full menu you can order from, or you can order from their pantry market! Go online to godsmarketandcafe.com for more information.

Next is the French Kitchen. They have family meals, sides & kits, kitchen essentials for baking like ingredients or cooking supplies, and of course you can order her breads and pastries. For more information go online to tfkcc.com.

Lastly is Mountain Mama Natural Foods. They are a family owned and operated natural food store located in Colorado Springs. They offer natural grocery, organic produce, vitamin/supplements, natural body care, perishables, frozen foods, bulk foods, bulk herbs, and deli & bakery. Go online to find more information at www.mountainmamanaturalfoods.com.

