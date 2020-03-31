Mia’s pet picks for you & your furry friend

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Mia Atkins has some great products for you and your pets you will want to have! First is Pet Plate, an all natural ready to eat dog food, personalized for your dog. There are four flavors, and you can find more information online at petplate.com.

Next is Fur Zapper, which gets pet hair off clothes in washer and dryer. It is reusable and works really well! For more information go online to furzapper.com.

Lastly is Crown and Paw portraits. They take a photo of your pet and turn it into renaissance portrait! There are tons of options for multiple pets, one pet, canvases, phone cases, and posters! Go online to crownandpaw.com for more info.

