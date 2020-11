DENVER (KDVR) – Inpatient health care workers — including those at assisted living and nursing facilities — will be among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado when and if a safe option becomes available, according to guidelines presented by during a recent Governor’s Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee (GEEERC) meeting.

“The overall goal is always to vaccinate every eligible Coloradan who wants the vaccine, but we recognized that the supply is going to be very limited early on,” said Dr. Anuj Mehta, who served as the chairperson of the vaccine allocation medical advisory group on behalf of the GEEERC. Mehta said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the state take federal guidelines and adapt them for the needs of Colorado.