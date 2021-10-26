Mayotte gets first win as CC head coach; prepares for Battle for Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — As if your first win as the new head coach of a program isn’t an already memorable experience, Colorado College hockey gave Kris Mayotte one he’ll definitely never forget.

The Tigers got their first win of the season against No. 10 Boston College in Chestnut Hill last Friday in a 5-3 win. The Tigers scored three unanswered goals in the third period in the come-from-behind win. This upcoming weekend should also mark a memorable experience for Mayotte as he gets his first taste of the Air Force-Colorado College rivalry. CC won the last three regular season meetings against the Falcons, two of those in February 2020.

“We believe we’ve grown a lot in the last month,” Mayotte said of his team. “We’ve been playing good hockey and getting closer and closer every time we step on the ice to being the team we want to be.”

Falcons host the Tigers on Friday to start the series.