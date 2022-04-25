EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers endorsed Joe Roybal for El Paso County Sheriff, Monday morning.

In a press release, Suthers refered to Roybal as, “the obvious choice for our next El Paso County Sheriff.”

The mayor praised Roybal’s extensive knowledge and experience on all levels of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, saying that experience has him valuable insight and vision for the position.

“He has the wisdom and fortitude we need in our law Enforcement community,” stated Suthers.

The mayor’s release cited Roybal’s nearly 27 years of service with the Sherriff’s Office, during which he worked in almost every department including: Floor Security, Court and Transport, Internal Affairs, Intake and Release, the Special Response Team, Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence while working with Street Impact Team, a Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Team, Marijuana Regulation, Concealed Handgun Permits, Inmate Classification, Training, Recruiting, and Budget and Finance.



The press release stated that Roybal is a life-long Colorado Springs resident dedicated to his family and community. Taking great pride in his public service, he continues serving on various boards and committees. Roybal endeavors to serve El Paso County with the honesty and integrity befitting the office to honor his oath to the United States and Colorado Constitutions.



He can be reached through his website, RoybalforSheriff.com or by email at joe@roybalforsheriff.com.