Many viewers have been asking how Living Local Co-Host Maria Parmigiani is doing with her battle against cancer. This morning, Claudia chats with Maria on her progress and how she has maintained a positive attitude during this time. To follow Maria’s journey, be sure to follow her on Instagram: @MariaParm and Facebook: Maria Parmigiani
Maria Parmigiani’s story, and journey of hope
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
