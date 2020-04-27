Maria Parmigiani’s story, and journey of hope

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Many viewers have been asking how Living Local Co-Host Maria Parmigiani is doing with her battle against cancer. This morning, Claudia chats with Maria on her progress and how she has maintained a positive attitude during this time. To follow Maria’s journey, be sure to follow her on Instagram: @MariaParm and Facebook: Maria Parmigiani

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins