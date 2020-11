Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The March for Babies virtual walk and rally is happening on May 15th at 11:30 live on the March of Dimes Colorado Facebook page.

Dee chats with Sarah Carter, Southern Colorado Development Manager, about how the March of Dimes continues to help even during the pandemic.

To learn more, visit: http://www.marchofdimes.org