Man accused of sexual assaults at Colorado Springs massage parlor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges in connection with at least two sexual assaults at a Colorado Springs massage parlor, according to police.

Police said on February 22, they learned of a sexual assault that had happened two days earlier. During their investigation, they linked the assault to a separate, ongoing sexual assault investigation they had started in 2020.

The suspect, 28-year-old Yanzong Shi, was arrested February 25. He is facing multiple sexual assault charges, according to court records.

Police said the sexual assaults happened at 99 Massage on Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police said their investigation remains active, and they are looking for information on any incidents that have not yet been reported. Anyone who may have been a victim of Shi, or has any information that may help the case, is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.