Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you haven’t been to the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park in Canon City, you are missing out. From incredible views to thrilling rides, there is plenty to do and see when you visit.

This morning, we chat with Public Relations Director Peggy Gair, about the Bridge and Park being open, and safe for everyone to enjoy.

To learn more, visit: RoyalGorgeBridge.com