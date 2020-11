Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

In celebration of Arts Month in Colorado Springs, The Knob Hill Urban Arts District (K.H.U.A.D.) will be spreading their unique guerrilla art to other neighborhoods with their first Secret Pop-Up Art Exhibition in downtown Colorado Springs.

Paes164, President of K.H.U.A.D., shares some info on how you can be a part of this movement. To learn more about K.H.U.A.D., check them out on Facebook and Instagram: @KnobHillUrbanArtsDistrict