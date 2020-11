Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Reverse Mortgage Specialist Kevin Guttman is here this morning to share his insight on relieving stress during your retirement through a reverse mortgage, and how you can get started on the process.

If you would like more information, visit: http://www.ReverseMortgageRevolution.com