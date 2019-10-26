List: Trick-Or-Treat events in Pueblo

DALLAS TX – OCTOBER 31 2015: Decorative pumpkins filled with assorted Halloween chocolate candy made by Mars Incorporated and the Hershey Company.

OCT 26

ZooBoo at Pueblo Zoo from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. $12 Adults; $4 Children

Trick-Or-Treat at Historic Arkansas Riverwalk from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Puebloween at Buell Children’s Museum from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission price of $10 for adults, $8 for children, seniors, and military. Arts Center Members are free. Kids in costume get $1 off admission if in costume.

Halloween Pumpkin Paint Party at Pueblo Heritage Museum from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE

OCT 27

Trunk-Or-Treat at Vineland United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. FREE

OCT 30

NTSOC Pueblo All Abilities Trick-Or-Treating at 4134 N Fwy Road from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE

OCT 31

Trick-Or-Treat Street & Carnival at Pueblo Mall from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Carnival will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm. Games are 25 cents each or $3 for all 12 games.

Trunk-Or-Treat at Pueblo Christian Center from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE

Halloween Party at Pueblo Police Department from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE

City of the Lord Trunk-Or-Treat at City of the Lord from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE

Trick-Or-Treat at Gracelife Church from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE

Trick-Or-Treat at Amazing Grace Fellowship from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE