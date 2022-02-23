COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a frequently-updated list of delays and closings of schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the current winter storm.

SCHOOLS:

Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m.

Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

Rocky Mountain PACE: 2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue.

District 49: 2 Hours Late.

Pueblo D60: Closed.