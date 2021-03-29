Liquid magic in this weeks Deelightful Finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Reneva canned collagen protein drinks

Were you aware that collagen is the single most abundant protein in the human body, making up our skin, joints, ligaments, and bones? Collagen is like the glue that holds the body together! It keeps our skin smooth and hydrated, our hair full, our joints mobile and resilient, and our bones strong.

In our 20’s, our body’s natural collagen production begins to decline, leading to many of the unwanted complications of aging, but replenishing collagen keeps us youthful. Reneva makes it both convenient and delicious to get your daily dose of the power of collagen, whether at home or on-the-go.

Reneva canned collagen protein drinks offer 10 grams collagen peptides, antioxidants, electrolytes, and zero sugar or carbohydrates for you to enjoy anytime of the day. Absolutely no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

Available in 3 refreshing flavors, including Green Apple, Strawberry Lemon and Passionfruit Orange & Pineapple. Learn more at https://renevaworld.com/.

OE Shot

Add a new perk to your daily morning routine or a yoga date with your sweetie with Mixed Berry and also Pina Colada Organic Energy Shots. Cheers to OE Shot – the USDA 100% Organic Certified energy shots that contain no preservatives, no artificial additives, and no toxic chemicals and contain ingredients like Green Coffee Beans, Ashwagandha, Ginger, Ginseng and Turmeric help you keep balanced promoting a healthy immune system. Backed by the insightful research of Cardiologist Dr. Rasham Sandhu and Neurologist Dr. Maheep Virdi, in collaboration with Fitness Expert Pat Brown, OE Shot offers something entirely different (and better for you) than anything else on the market.

OE Shot is available in Mixed Berry and Pina Colada. (They even come in 12-packs!) https://oeshot.com/