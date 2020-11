Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Shattered Glass Restored gives you the opportunity to make an art project by using old dishes. This morning, Cathy Tomovich, Mosaic Artist and Instructor, tells us all about her online classes.

Watch as Dee and Claudia take on their own project. If you would like more information, visit their Shattered Glass Restored Facebook page at: Shattered Glass Restored