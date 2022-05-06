CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Small cities still offer a great education, and that’s what happens everyday, for students of all ages, in Cañon City.

The city has one school district and eight schools – including a charter school and an exploratory school.

“The school district is largely a hub,” said Superintendant Adam Hartman on FOX21 Morning News this week. “If you have children, grandchildren or otherwise that go to school – unless they’re home, online or homeschooling – they go to school here,” he said by the high school.

And that closeness seems to be bringing people together in a good way.

“There’s a lot of pride that’s involved in the school district here,” Hartman said.

Watch the full interview on this page.