EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Monday, June 20 marks the last day that the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office recommends ballots be mailed.

A postmark does not count as having your ballot mailed on time, it must be received by the Clerk and Recorder’s office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Night, June 28. Voters are strongly encouraged to mail their ballot no later than June 20, after which time there are 39 secure, 24-hour drop-off boxes across El Paso County.

For a list of Voter Service and Polling Centers, as well as an interactive map of drop-off locations, click here.

As a reminder to unaffiliated voters, you will receive both a Republican and Democratic ballot by mail. You can vote using only one of these ballots – if you vote and return both, neither will be counted.

For a list of Polling locations and drop-off boxes in Pueblo county, click here. You can also input your registered voter address here to find your nearest drop-box location, statewide.