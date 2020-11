Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

More families are starting to get outdoors and enjoy the warm weather. This morning, Mike Garofalo is live at Colorado Kite & Ski in Old Colorado City.

Stan Wolf, Owner, tells us all about his shop, and what makes it so affordable. If skateboards, yoyo’s, kites, skis, and bikes are your thing, then this place is for you.

To learn more, visit: CKSKI.com