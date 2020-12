Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Have you heard of kids falling behind academically referred to as the “Summer slide”? It happens quite often, especially during a pandemic.

Maggie Cerria is a mom of four, a former Special Education Teacher, and currently owns a daycare. She talks to us this morning on how to keep your kids away from the “Summer Slide”.