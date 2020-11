Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Join in the fight against Cancer tonight at a socially distanced luminaria ceremony and survivor celebration at Heidrich’s Tree Farm in Colorado Springs at 7:30 pm

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is a worldwide fundraising event to save lives from cancer. This morning, we chat with Lisa Bade, Communications Director, American Cancer Society, about why this event is so important, and how you can take part in it.

To learn more, visit: http://RelayForLife.org/Donate