It’s National Pizza Day!

CNN– Sunday is National Pizza Day!

Carryout, delivery, or dine in – that decision is up to you.

For centuries, pizza was primarily a dish enjoyed in Italy. In the early 20th Century, the first American-style pizza shops popped up in New York and New Jersey, selling what was called “tomato pies.”

Pizza truly became part of American culture after World War II, as US soldiers stationed in Italy developed quite the taste for it.

According to the National Association of Pizza Operators, about three billion pizzas are sold in the US each year.

The American pizza community says there are 34 million different ways to order a pie –depending on size, cheese, crust, sauce, and toppings.