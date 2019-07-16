INSIDE LOOK: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FOX21 got a look at the progress inside the construction of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The exterior of the building is nearly complete, with the interior finishes being the current priority.

The museum is offering the public to leave their mark on the building as part of a community campaign. Their goal is $2.5-million dollars, $1-million has already been raised.

“We’re giving anyone in the public the opportunity to sponsor one of those diamond shaped panels. For a gift of $1,000, we’ll give you the opportunity to digitally inscribe a message or your name on that panel. And you’ll be able to see that recognition in the museum and ultimately on our website as well,” said Peter Maiurro, chief communications and business affairs officer for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.



The money will go to an endowment fund for future improvements and day-to-day operations.

Click here for more information on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.



