Incident in Brighton leaving 2 victims

BRIGHTON, Colo. — There was an incident involving a shooting on Saturday night, Brighton Police said two individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A call came in a little after 7:30 PM about a gunshot heard, shortly after they received another call, this time about a man with a gun.
Police shut down the area near Sandpiper Ln and Bromley Ln while investigating. After police did a sweep of the area believing there was no longer a threat to the community, lifted the shelter-in-place just before 11 PM.
The incident was first reported as a shooting, but police would not confirm that the wounds suffered by the victims came from a gun.
Still early in the investigation, it is not yet known whether this was a targeted attack or random and the suspect is not yet in custody. Police are still looking for the suspect.