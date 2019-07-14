Incident in Brighton leaving 2 victims

BRIGHTON, Colo. — There was an incident involving a shooting on Saturday night, Brighton Police said two individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A call came in a little after 7:30 PM about a gunshot heard, shortly after they received another call, this time about a man with a gun.

Police shut down the area near Sandpiper Ln and Bromley Ln while investigating. After police did a sweep of the area believing there was no longer a threat to the community, lifted the shelter-in-place just before 11 PM.

We are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Sandpiper Ln & Bromley Ln. We have the surrounding area shut down as we investigate. If you witnessed the incident please contact our dispatch center. #policeactivity — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 14, 2019

UPDATE: We have lifted the Shelter-in-place. Two victims with non-life threatening injuries were transported to an area hospital. It is very early in the investigation and we do not have very much information to share. We will release an official release when we have more info. — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 14, 2019

The incident was first reported as a shooting, but police would not confirm that the wounds suffered by the victims came from a gun.

Still early in the investigation, it is not yet known whether this was a targeted attack or random and the suspect is not yet in custody. Police are still looking for the suspect.