Incident in Brighton leaving 2 victims

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights crime law enforcement sheriff deputies patrol 16x9 graphic

BRIGHTON, Colo. — There was an incident involving a shooting on Saturday night, Brighton Police said two individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A call came in a little after 7:30 PM about a gunshot heard, shortly after they received another call, this time about a man with a gun.

Police shut down the area near Sandpiper Ln and Bromley Ln while investigating. After police did a sweep of the area believing there was no longer a threat to the community, lifted the shelter-in-place just before 11 PM.

The incident was first reported as a shooting, but police would not confirm that the wounds suffered by the victims came from a gun.

Still early in the investigation, it is not yet known whether this was a targeted attack or random and the suspect is not yet in custody. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story