Skip to content
FOX21News.com
Schriever AFB
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local
State
National
Crime
Cyber Safe Community
A+ News
Military Matters
Restaurant Report Card
Border Report Tour
Balloon Fiesta
Top Stories
Pueblo Police find body in suitcase
Top Stories
Pueblo students meet birds of prey
Winter driving tips from a Floridian
US Interior Department activities generated $8B for Colorado
Westminster woman sentenced for fatal heroin sale
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Pollen Report
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Kidscasters
Weather Whys
TheWxMeister Wonders
Sports
Switchbacks FC
Overtime
The Big Game
Digital Now
Foodie Finds
Try It Before You Buy It
Goodwill Hunting
CMoore of Colorado
Dee-Tales
FOX21 Mornings
Live Stream
Texas T-Bone Trivia
FOX21 Birthdays
Pet Pix
Kidscasters
Pledge of Allegiance
In-Studio Interviews
Pet of the Week
Live and Local
All Eyes On You Colorado
Features
Contests
Foxy Moms
Community Calendar
Deals
7 Things You Need to Know
Colorado Springs On Tap
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Jobs Right Now
About FOX21
Our Team
Contact FOX21/SOCO CW
Program Schedule
Get News Alerts
Advertise With Us
Jobs at FOX21
SOCO CW
SOCO Scene
Switchbacks FC
Living Local
ERA Shields Showcase of Homes
Search
Search
Search
here’s a test post
Uncategorized
by:
Angela Case
Posted:
Oct 17, 2019 / 12:13 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2019 / 12:34 PM MDT
Trending Stories
14-year-old driver killed in Colorado Springs crash
Cruelty to animal charge filed after Humane Society finally makes contact with owner
Pueblo Police find body in suitcase
No fact-checking in local election voter guides
Winter driving tips from a Floridian