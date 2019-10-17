here’s a test post

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo -- The stretch of warmer days we've had in Colorado is coming to an end and will be replaced by snow. A strong cold front moving across the Rocky Mountains will bring the first taste of winter Wednesday night into Thursday. Parts of the Pikes Peak Region could even start Thursday with flakes falling.

Don't be fooled by the warm Wednesday afternoon, winter is coming just behind the setting sun! Temperatures will start their plummet to below freezing for southern Colorado overnight. Snow will lag the front but by Thursday morning's commute, roads will be wet in some areas, with light snow falling in others. Travel conditions could be difficult north of the Palmer Divide heading into Denver, as well as along mountains areas.