Amy Schell, Veteran, is here this morning to share her story on how Mt. Carmel has helped her.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides transition and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, supportive services, connection to community resources, and safe event space for veterans, military members and their families.

To learn more, visit: VeteransCenter.org