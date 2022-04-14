Preschool children at The Learning Experience in Banning Lewis Ranch are helping Make-A-Wish dreams come true through a month-long fundraising campaign.



The Learning Experience in Banning Lewis Ranch is teaching their preschoolers that it’s not how big or small you are, it’s the size of your heart that matters. The “Let’s Grant a Wish” fundraiser is part of the program’s ongoing philanthropy curriculum which continuously teaches children the value of kindness, inclusion, and helping others.



Donations are being gathered online and through special events.

Click here to start donating! –> Let’s Grant Wishes!



You can also learn more about The Learning Experience in Banning Lewis Ranch on their website.

LINK–> The Learning Experience B.L.R.

