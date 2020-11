Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you are ready to take on 2,744 steps made entirely of railroad ties, then get ready, the Manitou Incline is back open. However, you will need to make a reservation.

Living Local’s Mike Garofalo visited the incline and chatted with Gillian Rossi, Park Ranger Supervisor, on the new regulations and reservation process in place.

To make a reservation, or for more information, visit: ColoradoSprings.Gov/Incline