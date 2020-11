Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

At Dawn Maries Health and Beauty, you can be sure they work with all natural products. From handmade lip balms to soaps, to body butters, every product is made with organic oils.

Dawn Mendenhall, Owner, joins us this morning to tell us about her salon and how you can schedule your next treatment.

