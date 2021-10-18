Halloween Food Truck Rally to be hosted Oct. 23 at Florence Brewing Company

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Brewing Company is hosting a Halloween-themed food truck rally this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11:00 am. until dark.
Events and activities will feature food trucks Crash Site, P-Dubs Rolling Smokehouse and SoCo chicken for the whole event, with Copacetic Chaos, a rock band from Fremont County, Colorado, performing from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
A costume contest will be hosted at 4:00 p.m., so naturally, dressing up is highly encouraged!
Florence Brewing Company will have its variety of beer, cider, wine, mixed drinks and craft sodas available on tap. This family-friendly event will have seating on the outdoor patio area on a first come first serve basis.
To learn more, click here.