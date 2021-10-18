Halloween Food Truck Rally to be hosted Oct. 23 at Florence Brewing Company

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Florence Brewing Company.

FLORENCE, Colo.– The Florence Brewing Company is hosting a Halloween-themed food truck rally this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11:00 am. until dark.

Events and activities will feature food trucks Crash Site, P-Dubs Rolling Smokehouse and SoCo chicken for the whole event, with Copacetic Chaos, a rock band from Fremont County, Colorado, performing from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

A costume contest will be hosted at 4:00 p.m., so naturally, dressing up is highly encouraged!

Florence Brewing Company will have its variety of beer, cider, wine, mixed drinks and craft sodas available on tap. This family-friendly event will have seating on the outdoor patio area on a first come first serve basis.  

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 