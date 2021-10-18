Halloween Food Truck Rally to be hosted Oct. 23 at Florence Brewing Company

Pueblo, Colo.-- The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting three locations for citizens to drop off their expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs on Saturday, Oct. 23, as part of the National Drug Take Back event.

Residents will have the opportunity to drop off any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications at three locations in Pueblo County from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The drugs are accepted for free, anonymously and will be disposed of in a safe manner.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the following locations on Oct. 23 to collect unwantedprescription medications:• Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Sub-Station, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.• Pueblo Rural Fire Station, 29912 U.S. Highway 50 E (between Wago Drive and 30th Lane)• Valley Health Mart Pharmacy, 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back was started by the Drug Enforcement Administration to getunused or outdated drugs out of homes to they cannot be misused or abused. Studies have shown that that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends and/or often flush themdown the toilet or throw them away.

In April, residents disposed of nearly 265 pounds of unwanted, unused or outdated prescriptionmedications at our spring Drug Take Back event.

Items that cannot be accepted at the Drug Take-Back are needles and sharps, mercury thermometers,oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.

For more information about the program, go to www.dea.gov.