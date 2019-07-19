Gliding to new heights

Andre has always loved soaring through the clouds.

After flying 135’s and k-c 10 planes for the United States Air Force for thirty years, his next move seemed to glide right into place.

“I got my first gliding indoctrination at the air force academy and really liked it. But i did not get to fly another glider until test pilot school.”

After flying nearly seventy different types of air crafts throughout his career, he can safely say, nothing compares to piloting a glider.

“When you get out there, like a surfer, when you catch a wave, you are sitting on top of the world. Well in a glider, when you catch some lift you just thermal on up.”

Most gliders are built for cross country flying.

“There is a niche field in gliding, which is areobatics.”

Gerner was looking for the perfect fit and found it in the FOX, a polish made glider, ranked as the world’s best two seat unlimited glider ever built.

Gerner’s bought the FOX for his arenautical inheritence. His son, Joe, who is currently an active duty pilot in the Air Force co-owns the plane with his dad.

“I bought the plane to give him some upsidedown time. Now, he’s turning out to be a better pilot than I am.”

Together, the father-son duo compete in aerobatic gliding competitions. Most recently, they went head to head at the 2019 Ben Lowell Areial Confrontation.

“He actualy outdid me. My first ride did not go so well, the magic just didn’t work. He came in, when it was his turn and he gold medaled in that round.”

Don’t worry, in round two, Dad was able to show off.

“I ended up silver medaling, he bronzed. So, at least I got a little something on him, so it was a fun time being in there together.”

“So what is your favorite part?”

“Yes, flying!”

“Gliding is just a unique type of flying. They are sexy airplanes. I think they are the most beautiful aircraft built. They are really optimized for high performance. They are a delight to fly.”