Give! 2020: Habitat for Humanity Teller County

TELLER COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity of Teller County is in the works on their biggest project yet. They’re building a townhome complex to fill the need for affordable housing in the Woodland Park community.

“All good emotions. We’re super excited to be living in this community,” said Dmitriy Rubashka.

Rubashka and his family will soon call Trailhead Townhomes their home. The community housing complex will have 18 families living in Woodland Park.

“I have one two and a half year. My wife, Olga, and Grace is our daughter. We’re going to be in this duplex right here,” said Rubashka.

It’s the first community housing complex Habitat for Humanity of Teller County has built in Woodland Park.

“In the past what we’ve done is built single family homes one a time. And we realized that just wasn’t sustainable. Our community really needs a lot more attainable housing,” said Zanya Rodabough, President of Habitat for Humanity Teller County.

These townhomes are hoping to close the gap. Rodabough says building individuals homes is more expensive and acquiring the land to do that for each family was a challenge.

“In 2016 there was a housing study that Teller County did and it showed that by 2025 we would need an additional 1,265 affordable homes. And in 3 years since that study only 33 additional homes have been built.” Rodabough adds, “rents are very high and there aren’t a lot of affordable homes available.”

Teller County is the number one county in Colorado for rent burden, meaning families living here are paying more than 50% of their monthly income in rent. Trailhead Townhomes is offering an affordable option. Habitat for Humanity is calling the project workforce housing to focus on helping people and families working and living in Woodland Park.

“We live here in apartments right next to the property and we’re excited for taking a picture every time, you know, through the whole process and putting a slide show together later,” said Rubashka.

Families will start moving in June 1st. The neighborhood complex will have a trail that ties into a main stretch of trails that runs through downtown Woodland Park and ends up at Manitou Lake.