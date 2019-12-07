Gift ideas for baby this holiday season

Colorado Springs – Here is a list of great gift ideas for baby for this coming holiday season:

ChewBox

Foxes, giraffes and turtles, oh my! The cutest menagerie has just been introduced from The Evolved Parent Co.! The ChewBox comes with 6 adorable teethers and is the ultimate collection of teething toys for one great price. These soft BPA-free teething toys will provide countless hours of relief to your little one’s teeth and gums, offering the perfect combination of softness and strength. No more buying one teether at a time! Choose from either the ChewBox Animal Edition or the ChewBox Fruits Edition. https://theevolvedparentco.com/

ALSO FROM https://theevolvedparentco.com/

Lullabuddy

Sweet lullabies that will soothe and calm babies and children… anywhere! The Lullabuddy portable music player & speaker comes pre-loaded with two hours of Mae Robertson’s award-winning lullabies and love songs. Small enough to take everywhere, simply press play to bring peace and calm to even the fussiest little ones. This tiny gadget delivers big… with singer and songwriter’s Mae Robertson’s soothing, melodious voice, a sense of calm can be achieved in mere minutes. https://www.lullabuddy.com/

Cali’s Books

Sing With Me Books from Cali’s Books are an interactive book series designed to empower children through the introduction of words and music. Using sound button technology, children press to listen to classics such as Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, If You’re Happy and You Know It, Itsy Bitsy Spider, Old MacDonald as well as two exciting holiday board book editions! Your child will develop a love of music and reading as you sing through the book together. https://www.calisbooks.com/

Working Cars from People Toy Co. https://www.peopletoy.co/products/people-blocks-working-cars-18-piece-set/

The award-winning, easy to use, loved by parents, magnetic building blocks! The People Blocks Working Cars set comes with 18 new automotive inspired shapes. Styled in

classic colors, this set lets your child be a car designer for the day and create all of his or her favorite and yet to be invented cars. Great as a first set or as an addition, People Blocks are the right choice for STEM and block play. Ages 18 months and up.

Shore Buddies Stuffed Animal & Storybook Set https://shore-buddies.com/#

Shore Buddies And the Plastic Ocean is the story of 5 friends that are giving marine life a voice in fighting ocean plastic pollution. Find out what they discover in this cute illustrated children’s book. Join Emma the Whale, Finn the Dolphin, Sammy the Seal, Shelly the Sea Turtle and Stephen Seagull in their journey to stand up against ocean plastic pollution. Learn what you can do to help save marine life and keep plastics out of the oceans. $1 from every purchase helps to SAVE marine life. Comes with an adorable plush stuffed animal made from recycled plastic water bottles. This is a gift you can feel good about giving