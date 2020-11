Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Getting closer to the weekend never felt better, especially when you can have a cold one delivered to your front door.

Niki Fields, Owner of FH Beerworks, joins us this morning to talk about the great things they are currently offering.

To get an order placed, visit: FieldHouseBrew.com