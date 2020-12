Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Pure Barre and Care and Share Food Bank are working together to bring you donation-based fitness classes in support of Hunger Action Month.

This morning, we chat with Mary Alice Nichols, Pure Barre Teacher, and Joanna Wise, Care and Share Marketing and Communications Director, about how you can join a class and help fight hunger in your community.

For more information, check out: PureBarreColoradoSprings.com