DENVER (KXRM) — The Lewis-Palmer Rangers took down the Pueblo Central Wildcats 79-65 Friday night to advance to the 4A championship game.

The No. 1 seed in the 4A bracket will take on the No. 2 seed Pueblo South Saturday afternoon.

VANGUARD GIRLS ELIMINATED

The No. 3 Vanguard Coursers lost to the No. 2 University Bulldogs 52-37 Friday afternoon. After losing their top scorer Juliana Garcia to a left-knee injury in the second quarter, Vanguard was unable to keep pace with University.

ST. MARY’S BOYS ELIMINATED

The St. Mary’s Pirates, whose only loss prior to the 3A semifinal round came against the Centauri Falcons in January, fell victim to the same team Friday night.

St. Mary’s (24-2) fell 71-67 to Centauri to have its championship hopes dashed. The Pirates will play the Sterling Tigers in the third-place game Saturday.