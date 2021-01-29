Flags lowered in honor of Westminster firefighter who died of work-related cancer

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings across Colorado Friday in honor of Westminster Fire Department Capt. David Sagel.

Sagel, 54, died Sunday after battling a work-related abdominal cancer for more than a year and a half. He had served in the Westminster Fire Department for 34 years.

Sagel was born in Fort Morgan, Colo., but had lived in the Westminster community he served for the majority of his tenure. He never stopped working for the department through his treatments, taking on administrative work when he was no longer able to respond to calls.

The Westminster Fire Department said Sagel was well-known for his passion for community service. In his off-duty time he instituted and led a foster home renovation program where he worked with Adams and Jefferson Counties to identify foster homes in need of repairs, and he recruited the help of other fire department members and local businesses to assist in renovating them at no cost to the families.

For many years he also served as the organizer for the “Hot Times KOOL Cars” event, an annual car show that raised money for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Sagel leaves behind his wife, Pam, and his two sons, Spenser and Austin, along with many family, friends, and brothers and sisters in the fire service.

A memorial service for Sagel will be held Friday at 10 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Westminster Fire Department Facebook page.