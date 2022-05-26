Fjällräven retail stores have officially opened in Southern Colorado!

Their first Colorado Springs location is at 1605 Briargate Pkwy Suite #127.



Fjällräven’s Global Director of Retail, Sarah Tava, stopped by Loving Living Local to give Nova a taste of some of their apparel. Tava says the store showcases what Fjällräven has stood for since the brand launched in 1960— making the outdoors accessible to more people— at all experience levels. Fjällräven shoppers can find outerwear, apparel, backpacks, accessories and outdoor gear for men, women and kids.



Learn more about what Fjällräven offers here >> Fjällräven Retail Stores <<