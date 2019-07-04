Fireworks take a toll on wildlife across the state

Celebrating American’s birthday with a firework show is a patriotic staple, but it takes a toll on wildlife according to park rangers.

“Potentially any wildlife can be affected because it’s not a natural sound,” Senior Ranger Darcy Mount said.

The flashes of light, smoke, and debris put stress on wildlife causing heart rates to go up and even a flight response.

” We can see babies and mommas running across the road, think about fireworks they don’t know where they are coming from,” Mount said.

All state parks including Cheyenne Mountain ban fireworks at all times. Mount says the ban helps provide both a safe and quiet space for animals and people too.

“This is a place for serenity, not fireworks and we have such a large military family here and that should always be in your mind,” Mount said.

If you violate the firework ban, you face anywhere from a citation to a court appearance.

“We try to educate people, but when it comes to fireworks, we issue citations,” Mount said. “It’s not worth it and it’s a fire danger too.”