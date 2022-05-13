COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting a house fire on Valarie Circle in Colorado Springs as “under control” on Friday morning.

The street is located southwest of the intersection of Powers and S Carefree on the northeast side of the city.

A CSFD update says this fire was contained to the upstairs bedroom of a single home and that no one has been hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multiple fires burn in Colorado Springs this week:

>> Fire burns near homes in Stetson Hills Neighborhood

>> Fire destroys multiple homes in Skylark Mobile Home Park

>> Powers Boulevard reopens to traffic after Arturus Fire near Colorado Springs Airport

CSFD’s initial report says firefighters saw smoke and flames showing from a home in the 2900 block of Valarie Circle.

This article will be updated.