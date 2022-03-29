Lumpia House started last year by setting up tents at different events and Farmers Markets. Their success led to spontaneously creating a food truck. Customers can get different varieties and flavors of lumpias, including pork and beef, along with five others special lumpias such as chicken chili, cheese in jalapeno, shrimp cream cheese jalapeno, banana plantain, and vegetable.



